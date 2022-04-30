ATCEMS Interim Chief Jasper Brown retiring after 25 years of service

Interim Chief of Austin-Travis County EMS, Jasper Brown, is retiring after 25 years of service, ATCEMS announced Saturday.

"Chief Brown has been a true public servant for his entire adult life and has served a myriad of roles here at ATCEMS," the emergency rescue service wrote on their Facebook page.

ATCEMS Interim Chief Jasper Brown (ATCEMS)

According to ATCEMS, Brown began his career as a communications medic in 1997. He held positions as a training officer, shift supervisor, commander, division chief, assistance chief of operations, chief of staff, and Interim Chief most recently.

ATCEMS says Brown's leadership and work ethic helped the department earn numerous awards, accolades, accreditations and other recognition.

Brown also played a role in the addition of industry-leading initiatives including enhanced 911 communications capabilities, improved educations and wellness services for employees and more.

Austin-Travis County EMS Interim Chief Jasper Brown (middle) (ATCEMS)

"Chief Brown, thank you for your lifetime of service to the public, your years of dedication to this department, your selfless leadership, and most importantly, for the tireless hours you’ve worked day in and day out over the last quarter-century, for each and every person in this organization," ATCEMS said on Facebook. "You've had a hand in everything that makes Austin-Travis County EMS the best EMS system in the country."

ATCEMS calls Brown a "true leader" and says the department will miss his presence. Click here to read the entire farewell post on ATCEMS' Facebook.