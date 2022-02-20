ATCEMS reports fatal collision involving semitruck and motorcycle on SH 71

Austin-Travis County EMS was called out to a vehicle rescue at approximately 8:19 p.m. Sunday night, Feb. 20.

ATCEMS reports the rescue call was a result of a semi-truck vs motorcycle collision at 4535 E Sh 71. The motorcycle was trapped under the semi-truck.

One adult was pronounced deceased on scene. No other patients were involved beside the fatality, says ATCEMS.

Expect extended delays around the scene and avoid the area if possible. No other information is available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter