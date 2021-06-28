ATCEMS: Vehicle goes off 20-30 ft cliff on Mount Bonnell Road

A vehicle has allegedly gone off a 20 to 30 ft cliff on Mount Bonnell Road in North Austin. ATCEMS shared news of the incident on Twitter. Four occupants were reportedly in the vehicle.

According to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, ATCEMS, the Austin Fire Department, and the Austin Police Department are all responding to the incident. It reportedly happened in the 3600 - 4100 block of Mount Bonnell Road. A second vehicle was also allegedly involved in the incident.

All four occupants were able to exit the vehicle and walk up to the roadway, according to ATCEMS. The occupants are currently being evaluated but there appear to be no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

