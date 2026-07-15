ATF searching for suspects involved in Pflugerville gun store burglary

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The Brief The ATF is searching for Pflugerville gun store burglars The burglary happened in the early morning hours of July 2 at GT Distributors, a Federal Firearms Licensee Crime Stoppers are offering an up to $6,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest



Officials are asking for help identifying the suspects in connection with a gun store burglary in Pflugerville.

Crime Stoppers are offering an up to $6,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

The backstory:

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), on July 2, around 4:33 a.m., two suspects burglarized GT Distributors, a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), at 1124 New Meister Lane Suite 100 in Pflugerville.

The suspects stole 34 Glock handguns, and all remain unaccounted for.

The suspects' vehicle was reported stolen by the Austin Police Department and was later found abandoned.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: ATF

The suspects were described as white or Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20s. Both had a slim build and were last seen wearing light-colored hooded sweatshirts with dark-colored pants.

What they're saying:

"Our highest priority is recovering these stolen firearms and bringing those responsible to justice before another crime is committed," said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddel. "We will continue to pursue every investigative lead, but we need the public’s help. If you recognize these suspects or have any information about this burglary, we encourage you to contact ATF immediately."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), Email ATFTips@atf.gov, use the Reportit@app. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.