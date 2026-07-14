Texas weather: Flash flooding prompts statewide emergency response

The Brief A multi-day weather system is putting state officials on high alert Flood watches have been issued for millions of Texans through Thursday, July 16 State officials urge all Texans to closely monitor local weather forecasts, avoid flooded roadways, and strictly follow safety instructions provided by local leaders



A dangerous, multi-day weather system brings a systemic flash flood risk across vast portions of Texas, prompting high-water rescues, widespread road closures, and a statewide emergency response.

As rain continues to move through Central Texas, officials are urging drivers to remember one simple message: turn around, don't drown.

The backstory:

The National Weather Service issued flood watches for millions of Texans through Thursday, warning of potential life-threatening flooding across central and southwestern Texas, including Austin, Kerrville, and Del Rio.

Forecasters issued a rare Level 4 out of 4 flash flood risk for parts of South Texas, while a Level 3 threat expanded across central Texas, north Texas, and eastward toward Waco. Up to a foot of total rain accumulation remains possible in some areas by the end of the week.

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In response to the escalating conditions, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 59 counties and activated statewide emergency response resources.

Swiftwater rescue teams, urban search crews, and military helicopters are in position to deploy at a moment's notice, while state troopers and game warden units monitor land and water conditions.

State officials urge all Texans to closely monitor local weather forecasts, avoid flooded roadways, and strictly follow safety instructions provided by local leaders.

Dig deeper:

"We've been monitoring this storm threat for the last several days," said Wes Rapaport with the Texas Division of Emergency Management. "We've now entered 24-hour operations here at the State Emergency Operations Center."

On Tuesday, intense downpours rapidly flooded local infrastructure. In Boerne, water from the swollen Cibolo Creek flowed completely over roadways just north of Boerne City Lake.

"The rain has moved out for now and streams and creeks are starting to recede, but not before parts of Boerne picked up anywhere between three and four and a half inches of rain," said Chris Shadrock, a spokesperson for the City of Boerne.

Shadrock added that an automated rain gauge west of Boerne City Lake recorded more than six inches of rain.

Further west, emergency crews spent the day responding to severe driving hazards. In Kerrville, first responders answered calls for numerous weather-related crashes as heavy rain triggered immediate flash flood warnings. Police officers reported high water pooling in outside lanes, forcing the complete closure of Hill Country Drive at Sidney Baker Street.

In Medina County, several areas logged more than 10 inches of rain. Local fire and EMS crews conducted multiple rescues for motorists whose vehicles were carried away along flooded low-water crossings.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A vehicle is swept away in floodwater in Uvalde County, Texas, on July 14, 2026. (Texas Game Wardens/Facebook) From: FOX Local

In Uvalde County, the Texas Game Wardens rescued individuals from a car just moments before the vehicle was entirely swept away by swift floodwaters.

Also in Uvalde County, a local creek overflowed directly behind an Ace Hardware store, spilling feet of floodwater straight into the adjacent M-G Building Materials yard. TxDOT's South Texas Region Tactical Marine Unit walked knee-deep in the water as they deployed to assist with local rescue and recovery operations.

Texas flooding: How to stay safe on the road

What they're saying:

"Every year we see drivers overestimate what their vehicle can do and underestimate what floodwaters can do. And that combination can be deadly," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.

The impact is already being felt across Texas.

"We're seeing some areas in the San Antonio area, west of San Antonio, some areas of Houston. So, we're really seeing impacts of rain and flash flooding throughout the state," said Adam Hammons, TxDOT media relations director.

Here in Central Texas, Hays County reported heavy rain on Tuesday. Williamson County is under a flood watch until Thursday evening.

In Pflugerville, the flooding prompted a trail closure alert for Pflugerville Park low water crossing, Gilleland Creek Trail low water crossing near Windermere Park, Spring Brook Trail, and underpass low-water crossings at railroads.

"It only takes 12 inches of water, moving water, to wash away a vehicle. So, it's so important to take flooding seriously," said Armbruster.

TxDOT says most flood fatalities occur in vehicles. Never drive around barricades, as you don't know how deep the water is. Even when the water recedes, the ground may be unstable.

"Watch out for those areas, any kind of creeks that are a little bit low on a hill or anything like that. Just try to stay to pay attention. Slow down, watch out for any water, water on the road and stay weather aware for the next couple of days," said Hammons.

If you do have to travel, AAA recommends reducing your speed, improving visibility by using your headlights, and keeping an emergency escape tool inside your vehicle.

TxDOT says as the weather changes this week, be sure to check drivetexas.org for the latest road conditions.