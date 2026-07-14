Millions in Texas face serious dayslong flash flooding threat

The Brief The Weather Prediction Center issued its highest threat level in parts of Texas on Tuesday. Flood Watches are in effect for a wide swath of south-central Texas from the Big Bend region to Waco. Forecasters say parts of Texas could get upwards of a foot of rain by the end of the week.



Millions across Texas face the risk of flash flooding this week.

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined a flood risk for the bulk of the state, but parts of South Texas have been upgraded to the agency’s highest threat level (Level 4 out of 4) Tuesday. This includes places such as Uvalde. A Level 3 out of 4 flood threat includes San Antonio and Austin.

Flash flood outlook for July 14, 2026.

(FOX Weather)



The threat remains at a Level 3 out of 4 for San Antonio and the Big Bend Region on Wednesday.

Flood Watches have been issued for much of south-central Texas, stretching from the Big Bend Region to Waco.

Forecasters said upwards of a foot of rain is possible, mainly in the Big Bend Region. However, widespread amounts between 2-5 inches are likely across much of the threat area.

The rainfall forecast for south-central Texas through July 17, 2026.

(FOX Weather)



Dangerous flooding already reported in Texas

Water-covered roads and high-water rescues have already been reported in places such as Sabinal and Hondo. Widespread flooding was reported in D’Hanis.

Texas Game Wardens posted a video showing a car stuck in floodwater and another being swept away in Uvalde County, west of Sabinal.

"The occupants of the vehicle in the video were rescued shortly before it was swept away," officials wrote in the post.

A vehicle is swept away in floodwater in Uvalde County, Texas, on July 14, 2026. (Texas Game Wardens/Facebook / FOX Local)

Officials in Boerne posted a video on Facebook showing a rushing Cibolo Creek that has climbed out of its banks.

"Numerous roads remain closed and will remain blocked until the water begins to recede," officials wrote.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated emergency resources over the weekend as the flood threat increased.

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Turn around, don’t drown

Drivers are reminded that it is never safe to drive through water covering a road.

Most deaths that occur during flash floods involve motorists who try to navigate a flooded road and are swept away.

Remember, the adage: Turn around, don’t drown.