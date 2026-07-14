Abbott declares disaster in 59 Texas counties as flooding hits

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration in 59 counties because of flooding. A Level 4 out of 4 flood threat exists in parts of Texas on Tuesday. Up to a foot of rain is possible in parts of the state by the end of the week.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 59 counties as flooding hits parts of the state.

What we know:

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined an area in south-central Texas that is at risk of flash floods this week.

The flash flood outlook for Texas this week.

(FOX Weather)



High-water rescues have been reported in Uvalde County, which is in a high threat zone for flash flooding. Video has shown water covering roads and vehicles being swept away.

Abbott activated emergency resources over the weekend and stepped up the state’s response with his disaster declaration Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"The protection of Texans is my top priority," Abbott said. "As severe storms and the threat of dangerous flash flooding continue across the state, this disaster declaration ensures we can rapidly deploy state resources to support local communities. Texas is positioned to respond quickly and effectively. I urge all Texans in affected areas to monitor local weather forecasts, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and have emergency supplies ready."

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Bexar, Harris and Travis counties are among the counties included in the declaration. Officials said more counties will be added as needed.

What's next:

Upwards of a foot of rain is possible, mainly in the Big Bend Region, by the end of the week.