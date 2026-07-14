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Abbott declares disaster in 59 Texas counties as flooding hits

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FOX Local
Weather
Published July 14, 2026 4:09 PM CDT
Published July 14, 2026 4:09 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration in 59 counties because of flooding.
    • A Level 4 out of 4 flood threat exists in parts of Texas on Tuesday.
    • Up to a foot of rain is possible in parts of the state by the end of the week.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 59 counties as flooding hits parts of the state.

What we know:

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined an area in south-central Texas that is at risk of flash floods this week.

The flash flood outlook for Texas this week.
(FOX Weather)

 

High-water rescues have been reported in Uvalde County, which is in a high threat zone for flash flooding. Video has shown water covering roads and vehicles being swept away.

Floodwaters rage across parts of Texas
Floodwaters rage across parts of Texas

Floodwaters rage across parts of Texas

High-water rescues and water-covered roadways are being reported in parts of Texas as heavy rain slams southern areas of the state.

Abbott activated emergency resources over the weekend and stepped up the state’s response with his disaster declaration Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"The protection of Texans is my top priority," Abbott said. "As severe storms and the threat of dangerous flash flooding continue across the state, this disaster declaration ensures we can rapidly deploy state resources to support local communities. Texas is positioned to respond quickly and effectively. I urge all Texans in affected areas to monitor local weather forecasts, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and have emergency supplies ready."

Related

Millions in Texas face serious dayslong flash flooding threat
article

Millions in Texas face serious dayslong flash flooding threat

Millions across Texas face the risk of flash flooding this week.

Bexar, Harris and Travis counties are among the counties included in the declaration. Officials said more counties will be added as needed.

What's next:

Upwards of a foot of rain is possible, mainly in the Big Bend Region, by the end of the week.

The Source: Information in this story came from the governor’s office, the National Weather Service, NOAA, the Weather Prediction Center and social media.

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