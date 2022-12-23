Atmos Energy customers report gas outages, low gas levels

Residents of Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto, and other areas that use Atmos Energy are reporting gas outages and low gas levels.

FOX 7 Austin has received numerous calls and emails since early this morning from customers without heat, who have no hot water, and are unable to use their stoves.

The City of Leander says Atmos Energy is experiencing all-time high gas demands as a result of the weather and customers are experiencing outages.

They are working with Atmos to help out wherever possible.

​​​​​​FOX 7 has attempted to contact Atmos Energy for information about the outages, but they only provided the information that they have posted publicly on Twitter.

Atmos Energy posted a tweet saying, "We are experiencing high call volumes due to colder than normal temperatures and there may be a significant wait time to speak with an agent."

Atmos Energy is urging customers to conserve natural gas usage during these extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service:

Do not use your natural gas fireplace.

Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees. Consider wearing additional layers of clothing and turning down the thermostat even lower.

Businesses should minimize energy usage as much as possible.

Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees, because it can account for as much as 25 percent of the energy consumed in your home.

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use. By conserving electricity, you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on.

Reduce shower time and avoid baths. Showering accounts for about 40 percent of your home’s hot water use.

Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.

If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.

Atmos Energy also reminds everyone that if you smell natural gas or suspect a leak, to leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 866-322-8667.