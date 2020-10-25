Atmos Energy to flare natural gas in Leander Oct. 26-30

Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee a controlled natural gas flaring next week in Leander.

From approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Oct. 26-30, crews will flare natural gas west of Ronald Reagan Boulevard just south of the South Fork San Gabriel River.

This process, which will result in a large, controlled flame and moderate noise, allows the company to work on a section of natural gas pipeline in the area as part of normal, routine maintenance operations.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee a controlled natural gas flaring next week in Leander.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Atmos Energy says that flaring is a standard industry practice used to safely remove natural gas from a limited section of the pipeline, which is necessary to perform routine maintenance or other work. In order to reduce any impact on the environment, flaring equipment injects the right amount of oxygen to cause the elimination of methane.

Advertisement

RELATED: City of Leander partnering on $1B project that includes lagoon

Atmos Energy employees will be onsite with fire extinguishers and protective equipment, standing at a safe distance to monitor the operation. The Leander Fire and Police department, Sheriff department, local officials, and 911 operators have been advised of the flaring.



For more information about flaring operations and footage that illustrates what to expect, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LEANDER NEWS