City of Leander partnering on $1B project that includes lagoon

The city of Leander is partnering on a $1 billion-dollar development project.

“From our perspective, this puts Leander on the map where our sister cities around us aren’t,” said Mayor Troy Hill, who hopes the project will turn the city into an entertainment hotspot. “I think it’s going to be hands down the best entertainment venue in Central Texas."

Located just off 183, the project will span 78 acres and will be a mix of restaurants, shops, and residential. What’s different with this development project is the four-acre lagoon.

“It is literally crystal clear lagoon, at its deepest, it’s 8 feet deep and it’s perfect for paddleboarding, canoeing, swimming it’s fantastic,” said Hill.

While droughts in the Leander area are common, the mayor felt this lagoon wouldn’t impact the city. “This in no way impairs our ability to serve water to our residents,” said Hill.

The developer Leander Springs is being offered some incentives to build in the city, including approximately $22 million in tax breaks as long as they reach certain milestones like building the lagoon by 2023.

