Attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old, Austin police search for suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help in finding the suspect who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old. The incident happened on January 20 around 4 p.m. in the 10300 block of Beard Avenue.

Police say the victim was talking home from a friend's house when a man grabbed the victim from behind and forcefully attempted to pull the victim backward. The victim was able to break free from the man and run away. It's not clear if the man fled on foot or left in a car.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 30-40 years of age, 5’5" to 5’8" tall, 230 lbs., and with black dreads.

APD is asking for any residential video surveillance in the area, as well as assistance from anyone who may have additional information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at (512) 974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

