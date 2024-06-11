Police looking for man in connection to attempted sexual assault
article
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a man in connection with an attempted sexual assault in northwest Austin.
Police said on Saturday, March 30, around 9 p.m., a victim was walking her dog on Osmarea Drive, when a man exposed himself and attempted to sexually assault her.
The suspect then left toward Eucalyptus Bend.
The victim described the suspect as a Black man, around 17-25 years old, about 5'6, with a thin build.
He was last seen wearing a beanie hat, glasses, a light-colored t-shirt, and dark basketball shorts.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective William Chung at (512) 974-4474 or via email, William.chung@austintexas.gov.