Police looking for man in connection to attempted sexual assault

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man in connection with an attempted sexual assault in northwest Austin.

Police said on Saturday, March 30, around 9 p.m., a victim was walking her dog on Osmarea Drive, when a man exposed himself and attempted to sexually assault her.

The suspect then left toward Eucalyptus Bend.

The victim described the suspect as a Black man, around 17-25 years old, about 5'6, with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a beanie hat, glasses, a light-colored t-shirt, and dark basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective William Chung at (512) 974-4474 or via email, William.chung@austintexas.gov.