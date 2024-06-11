Expand / Collapse search

Police identify woman killed outside Waffle House in North Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 11, 2024 12:40pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
AUSTIN, Texas - Police have identified a woman who was shot to death in the parking lot of a Waffle House in North Austin last weekend.

On June 8, around 6:01 a.m., police responded to a call about a shooting in the 12300 block of Dessau Road.

When they arrived, they found Tykeisha Lewis with a gunshot wound. Austin-Travis County EMS took her to a hospital where she died at 8:21 a.m.

A second woman was also hit by gunfire. She remains in stable condition.

MORE: 1 dead after shooting outside Waffle House in northeast Austin: APD

Detectives say Lewis was shot by a group of men who had been arguing with a group that the two victims were with. The suspects fled the scene.

If you have any information, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.