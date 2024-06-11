Police looking for man who robbed East Austin business at gunpoint

article

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed an East Austin business at gunpoint last week.

On June 3 at around 12:55 p.m., the suspect entered the Airport Lounge Sweepstakes on Airport Boulevard near E 12th Street, armed with a handgun. The man demanded cash from the register, then fled on foot, heading north.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s, between 5'6" and 5'10" with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Adidas tags, dark gray pants, black-and-white shoes and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.