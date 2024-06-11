Police looking for man who robbed East Austin business at gunpoint
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed an East Austin business at gunpoint last week.
On June 3 at around 12:55 p.m., the suspect entered the Airport Lounge Sweepstakes on Airport Boulevard near E 12th Street, armed with a handgun. The man demanded cash from the register, then fled on foot, heading north.
He is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s, between 5'6" and 5'10" with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Adidas tags, dark gray pants, black-and-white shoes and a blue surgical mask.
MORE CRIME COVERAGE
- Police identify woman killed outside Waffle House in North Austin
- Father of 6 killed in South Austin after cartel order; 2 men sentenced
- Body camera video released in deadly North Austin officer-involved shooting
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.
Tips can also be sent anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.