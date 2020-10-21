Attend a virtual workshop about the "Music Friendly Community" program

The Texas Music Office and the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau will be co-hosting a virtual "Music Friendly Community" workshop on Wednesday, October 21. TMO community relations and outreach specialist Chip Adams will be hosting the live stream to answer questions and speak about the Music Friendly Community program.

The workshop will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

In a release, Gov. Greg Abbott says that this workshop is the first step in the certification process for Dripping Springs to join 15 other Texas cities that have been designated "Music Friendly".

"As our focus is on safely and strategically reopening and revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture—Texas is committed to working alongside industry leaders in Dripping Springs to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need," said Abbott. "Music is a big part of the Texas brand, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities like Dripping Springs to succeed."

On October 26, the TMO and the City of Houston will co-host a virtual MFC Workshop, then on October 27, the TMO will co-host a virtual MFC Workshop with the City of Arlington. Adams will host the workshops via livestream.

