Attorney Tony Buzbee holds news conference on Deshaun Watson lawsuits

Attorney Tony Buzbee says "important and significant developments in the Deshaun Watson case" will be addressed during a news conference on Tuesday.

Twenty-two civil lawsuits have been filed against the Houston Texans quarterback. Buzbee is representing the women accusing Watson of assaulting and harassing them during massage sessions in the lawsuits.

The lawsuits were filed over the last three weeks. All of the women are identified as Jane Does in their respective civil lawsuits. They are each seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Houston Police Department said a criminal complaint had been filed with their department concerning Watson. They did not provide further details.

"As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process," HPD said in a statement.

In a statement on Friday, Buzbee confirmed that a complaint was filed with HPD, but he said he was not personally involved in the process.

"I will also confirm that other criminal complaints will follow, as previously indicated, in Houston and in other jurisdictions and with other agencies. I will let the authorities do their jobs, and will continue to do mine, on behalf of these courageous women," Buzbee’s statement said in part.

Rusty Hardin, the attorney representing Watson, also released a statement on Friday saying, "We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

The NFL says they are "continuing to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy."