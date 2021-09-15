‘AUKUS’: US, UK, Australia announce new trilateral defense partnership

Joined by the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia, President Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday to announced a new trilateral defense partnership.

The collaboration, which is called AUKUS, will see Australia gain advanced technologies, such as long-range missiles and nuclear-powered submarines.

China is expected to regard the alliance as a provocative move. The Chinese have repeatedly lashed out at Biden as he’s sought to refocus U.S. foreign policy on the Pacific in the early going of his presidency.

Even so, leaders of the alliance acknowledged the submarine will not have nuclear weapons. It will only be powered by nuclear energy.

RELATED: President Biden announces plan for federal worker pay raises

President Joe Biden speaks on national security with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Gett Expand

And before the announcement went public, a senior administration official downplayed the idea that the alliance was meant to serve as a deterrent against China in the region.

Advertisement

The official, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the alliance’s creation was not aimed at any one country, and is about a larger effort to sustain engagement and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific by the three nations.