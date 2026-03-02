Austin 6th Street shooting: Victim identified as Texas Tech student

The Brief Texas Tech student identified by Austin police as victim in deadly 6th Street shooting Ryder Harrington was member of university chapter of Beta Theta Pi, brother-in-law of House Speaker Burrows staffer 3 people, including the gunman were killed and 14 others injured in Sunday's shooting



A Texas Tech student has been identified by Austin police as one of the victims in Sunday's deadly shooting at a 6th Street bar.

19-year-old Ryder Harrington was a member of the Fall 2024 Pledge Class for Texas Tech's chapter of Beta Theta Pi.

What they're saying:

The fraternity posted a tribute to Harrington on their Instagram, saying:

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Ryder Harrington, a member of the Fall 2024 Pledge Class.

Ryder was a beloved son, brother, and friend whose kindness and presence touched countless lives. From the moment he joined our brotherhood, he brought a light that was impossible to ignore. Ryder had a rare ability to truly enjoy life to make people laugh, to make moments feel bigger, and to make ordinary days unforgettable. If anyone embodied what it meant to live fully and love deeply, it was Ryder.

His character and genuine spirit made our chapter stronger and our friendships deeper. The energy he carried, the joy he spread, and the way he made everyone feel welcome are things we will never forget. He made the world around him better simply by being in it.

During this incredibly difficult time, we ask that everyone keep the Harrington family in their thoughts and prayers. Let us come together as brothers and as a community to honor Ryder’s life, support one another, and carry forward the light he brought into our lives. Additionally there is a go fund me link in our bio to help support the Harrington family.

On 03/02/2026 we will be having a candle light vigil to honor Ryder at 8:00pm.

1410 Orlando Ave

Ryder will forever remain a part of this brotherhood. His memory will live on in our hearts. Until we meet again Ryder No. 1521

Ryder's brother's statement

Ryder's brother Reed Harrington shared a statement on his Facebook page about his brother, saying:

On 03/01/2026, we lost my brother, Ryder.

From the entire Harrington family, thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their condolences.

Ryder was the best mix of all the Harrington crew. He had the wit of Ryan, the heart of Reagan, and the stubbornness of myself.

It is unfair, to say the least, that my little brother was only given 19 years on this earth. Watching the man he had become, and seeing all the lives he touched, leaves me certain that this world was robbed of a great future.

⸻

To Ryder,

I love you more than you will ever know. No matter how old you get, or how much taller than me you are, you will always be my little brother.

I know I drove you crazy at times, but nothing will ever compare to getting to be your brother — getting to be your mentor (even when you didn’t want it), and getting to be there to pick you up when you were down (and humble you when you needed it).

I don’t think life will ever feel normal again. I have no idea what I’m supposed to do, but I know you will always be there to guide me and be my mentor.

Thank you for being the best brother I could ever ask for. I cannot wait to see you again.

Love you forever.

Texas House Speaker statement

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows posted a statement on social media about Harrington's passing, noting that he was the brother-in-law of one of his staffers. He said:

Ryder’s passing has hit especially close to home for our Team Burrows family. Ryder was the brother-in-law of one of our own, and our hearts are aching alongside his loved ones.

From all accounts, Ryder was exactly the kind of young man who made a difference without even trying—full of life, loyal to his friends, proud to be a Red Raider and a Texan, and someone who showed up for the people around him.

Elisabeth and I are praying for Avery and Ryan, the entire Harrington family, and everyone who loved Ryder—the number appears to be countless. We ask that you lift them up as well.

GoFundMe set up for Harrington's family

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support Ryder's family. As of 10 a.m. March 2, it had collected just over $49,000.

Deadly Austin 6th Street shooting

What we know:

Three people, including the gunman, were killed, and 14 others were wounded in a mass shooting outside a bar in Austin's bustling Sixth Street entertainment district early Sunday morning that authorities said may have ties to terrorism.

It began with a call to police around 1:40 a.m. about a man shooting at Buford's. When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and "returned fire, killing the suspect," said Austin police chief Lisa Davis Sunday.

The gunman has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized US citizen born in Senegal who lived in Pflugerville. He was reportedly caught in images wearing a sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah" and had been wearing a T-shirt underneath with an Iranian flag on it.

Davis said that the gunman had two weapons during the shooting, but never entered the bar; instead he drove by, fired outside the window with a pistol, then parked his vehicle nearby and got out with a rifle.

Davis said an explosives team was called in to evaluate the gunman's vehicle after investigators found concerning items inside. No bombs were found, however.