Austin airport expects one of its busiest departure days in its history

The Brief Austin-Bergstrom International Airport expects more than 40,000 departing travelers over the next few days Multiple major events happening including Austin City Limits Music Festival Travelers urged to plan ahead and allow for extra time



Austin-Bergstrom International says it expects a large number of departing travelers due to a variety of events this weekend.

The airport is preparing for one of its busiest travel days as ACL Music Festival, the Red River Rivalry game and other major events bring thousands of visitors through Central Texas.

The backstory:

Travelers flying out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Thursday should prepare for larger crowds as airport officials expect more than 40,000 departing passengers on October 8.

According to the airport, Thursday's projected passenger count would rank among the top 10 busiest departure days in AUS history.

The surge comes as Austin prepares for the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which begins Friday at Zilker Park.

Other major events, including a Kacey Musgraves concert at Moody Center and Saturday's Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma in Dallas, are also contributing to a busy travel week.

October is typically one of the airport's busiest months, with Formula 1 expected to bring another wave of travelers later this month.

New airport improvements ahead of busy travel weekend

Local perspective:

Passengers traveling through AUS will notice some changes as the airport continues its expansion projects.

A new 30,000-square-foot atrium space opened ahead of schedule for the first weekend of ACL, providing additional room for TSA security lines and baggage drop-off areas.

Jim Reynolds, a senior public information specialist at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said the improvements are designed to make traveling more comfortable and safer.

"This is going to be the atrium infill, which is going to provide 30,000 new square feet of queuing space for both TSA and bag drop," Reynolds said. "This is important because this will enhance safety for passengers within the terminal as well as keeping them out of the elements."

Additional construction is underway as part of the airport's Journey With AUS expansion program.

Reynolds said a new parking garage, known as the Yellow Garage, is expected to open in early 2027, adding approximately 7,000 parking spaces.

The airport is also working on a west gate expansion that will add three new boarding gates to the terminal.

What travelers need to know before heading to AUS

Why you should care:

With tens of thousands of passengers expected Thursday, airport officials are encouraging travelers to plan ahead and allow extra time.

"We highly recommend that travelers leave themselves at least two and a half hours to arrive to the airport for domestic flights and up to three hours for international flights," Reynolds said.

He added that passengers returning rental cars or checking bags should allow additional time.

Airport officials also recommend checking flight information directly with airlines for possible delays, especially if weather could affect travel plans.

Reynolds said the airport activates its departmental operations center during major travel weekends, bringing together staff from across the airport to respond to issues as they arise.

Travelers can find additional information about security checkpoints, parking and airport travel tips on the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport website .

With ACL weekend two approaching and Formula 1 later this month, airport officials expect October to remain a busy month for Central Texas travelers.