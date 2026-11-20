The Brief Major change coming to one of Austin's most popular trails Austin City Council approves $25 million boardwalk along Lady Bird Lake The move comes despite concerns raised by residents and local business owners



A major change is coming to one of Austin's most popular trails after City Council approved a $25 million boardwalk along Lady Bird Lake, despite concerns raised by residents and local business owners.

The backstory:

The proposed Riverside Shores Boardwalk would stretch approximately 760 feet along the south shore of Lady Bird Lake, directly behind the Hyatt Regency Austin, between South First Street and South Congress Avenue.

The goal is to give walkers, runners and cyclists more room along a narrow section of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail.

The project would add a new pathway extending over the water, helping relieve congestion along the existing trail.

Where is the $25 million coming from?

The Texas Department of Transportation is providing the funding through the Texas Mobility Fund as part of commitments associated with the I-35 expansion project through Central Austin.

According to the city's November 19 agenda, Austin will receive $25 million for the design and construction of the boardwalk, with no local funding match required.

However, the agreement also makes the city responsible for any costs exceeding that amount.

The project will be managed by the Austin Public Facilities Corporation, with Austin Parks and Recreation overseeing the work.

Residents speak out against the project

The other side:

Before Thursday's vote, several people raised concerns about the project and urged City Council to reconsider moving forward without further discussion.

Some questioned whether a new boardwalk should be a priority, while others raised concerns about the potential impact on the surrounding waterfront and existing businesses.

Shannon Shaddock, owner of Capital Cruises, was among those who addressed council members.

"I'm not here asking to stop the boardwalk," Shaddock said. "I am simply asking council to direct staff, parks and recreation, project partners to include the preservation of any small legacy business like Capital Cruises that is affected both during construction and in the final design."

Shaddock urged city leaders to consider how the project could affect businesses already operating along Lady Bird Lake.

"Please don't let an infrastructure improvement project funded by a gift from the state develop us out of existence," Shaddock said.

The concerns highlight a larger question surrounding the project: how to improve one of Austin's busiest recreational areas while protecting access and existing uses along the waterfront.

City Council moves forward with the boardwalk

Dig deeper:

Despite the opposition during public comment, Austin City Council approved the boardwalk funding agreement Thursday, November 19.

The project was included on the council's consent agenda, allowing members to approve it alongside other city business without a separate debate.

The approval authorizes the city to move forward with the funding agreement with TxDOT and the next stages of the project.

When will construction begin?

What's next:

Although the project has received approval, construction is not expected to begin immediately.

The boardwalk is still in the planning and design stages, and a construction start date has not been announced.

Once completed, the new boardwalk would provide an additional route along the south shore of Lady Bird Lake, expanding access along one of the city's most heavily used trails.

For now, city leaders must work through the final design and construction plans while addressing concerns raised by the community.