The Brief Austin Energy has a senior exemption for the transportation user fee Residents over 65 could save up to $261/year on their utility bill The fee goes towards street and bridge maintenance



If you're over 65, you could be needlessly paying up to $261 per year on your Austin utility bill. There is a senior exemption for the transportation user fee, but not everyone knows about it.

What is the transportation user fee?

By the numbers:

The transportation user fee is one portion of your utility bill. It goes towards street and bridge maintenance.

For a single-family home, the fee is $21.80 per month. The rate depends on what type of home you live in.

You can be eligible for an exemption if you're 65 or older or don't own a car.

Local perspective:

Dale Cooper, 75, has been an Austin Energy customer since 1973. He recently found out in a neighborhood newsletter about the exemption.

Cooper called Austin Energy and was able to get the fee removed, effective the next month.

"It surprised me that it was there, that I didn't know about it, and it was that easy to get rid of," he said.

However, he says he hadn't noticed the exemption option in the last ten years. On the bill itself, it's on the very bottom under the transportation user fee charge. It says: "Are you over 65? You may be eligible for a waiver of your Transportation User Fee."

Cooper thinks there should be a more clear announcement or have the exemption automatically applied when a customer turns 65.

"Something's wrong with this process that you have to go to that process to get it removed, as opposed to them having your age and being automatically removed for everybody," he said.

He says he has friends who are roughly the same age as him who became Austin utility customers later on, and they don't recall paying the fee. Cooper believes new and longtime customers seem to be treated differently.

"Consistent application is what I'd like to see," he said.

What they're saying:

FOX 7 Austin asked the city if new and longtime customers are treated consistently.

The city says, "All residents must complete a TUF exemption application, which is then reviewed by Austin Transportation and Public Works. That application is available at AustinTexas.gov/TUF."

There is the waiver notice on the bill, but there is not an annual notification that is sent to customers.

FOX 7 also asked if the exemption could be automatically applied when a customer turns 65.

The city says, "No, all residents must complete a TUF exemption application, which is then reviewed by Austin Transportation and Public Works. That application is available at AustinTexas.gov/TUF."

The city also says there is currently no mechanism to refund any previously paid fees. They also don't track data on how many seniors are still paying the fee.

The backstory:

Ten years ago, FOX 7 covered the same issue of people not knowing about the exemption.

The city said then they'd add information on the bills about the exemption, but it's still up to the customer to apply for the exemption, and any fees paid would not be refunded.

"If it was brought to their attention 10 years ago, this is not an oversight by the city. I got to believe they chose not to do anything for a number of years, and that makes my heart beat even faster, because I don't like that," Cooper said.

In 2016, the fee was $9.77 for a house and went up to $11.52 later that year.