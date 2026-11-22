The Brief Two cold fronts will sweep through Central Texas ahead of Thanksgiving, bringing gusty north winds, slim rain chances, and sharply colder temperatures. After a mild Sunday afternoon near 70 degrees, breezy winds will drop overnight lows into the 30s and 40s, followed by a stronger front on Tuesday. Thanksgiving Day will be clear and chilly, with morning lows dipping into the 30s in Austin and near freezing in the Hill Country.



A pair of cold fronts moving through Central Texas over the next several days will bring gusty north winds, slim rain chances and a sharp drop in temperatures ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sunday forecast

The first front began pushing into the Austin area early Sunday, squeezing out a few light sprinkles and isolated storms ahead of the boundary while dense fog reduced visibility in eastern counties near La Grange. Early morning temperatures ranged from the mid-50s in Llano and 59 degrees in Fredericksburg to 61 in downtown Austin and the low 60s in Rockdale and La Grange.

I expect Austin to warm to around 70 degrees Sunday afternoon, creating a sharp temperature gradient across the region as northerly winds pick up behind the front, with gusts reaching 20 to 30 mph. Skies will clear behind the system, allowing overnight lows to drop into the 40s in Austin and the 30s in surrounding outlying areas by Monday morning.

Weather this week

Breezy conditions will continue into Monday as afternoon highs hold in the 60s in Austin and dip into the 50s in parts of the region.

A second, stronger cold front will arrive on Tuesday, carrying a 30% chance of isolated sprinkles and trace rainfall accumulations of up to a quarter-inch at most. While meteorologists noted that a few stray flurries are possible well west of the viewing area, no snow or travel disruptions are expected in Central Texas.

Temperatures will continue to trend downward behind Tuesday's front:

Tuesday: Afternoon highs fall into the 50s with isolated sprinkles.

Thanksgiving (Thursday): Clear and chilly conditions are expected, with morning lows dipping into the 30s in Austin and reaching freezing in parts of the Hill Country before afternoon highs recover only into the 50s.

Late Week: Temperatures will gradually moderate back toward seasonal averages, returning to the 60s by the following weekend.

7-Day Forecast