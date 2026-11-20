The Brief Former Texas State professor says upcoming changes in state leadership give him renewed hope for his future at the university Dr. Tom Alter was fired following his speech at an online socialism conference in Sept. 2025 His legal battle is ongoing, but he hopes with Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, there can be some change



More than a year after a former Texas State University professor was fired over comments made during an online conference, he says upcoming changes in state leadership give him renewed hope for his future at the university.

The backstory:

In September 2025, Dr. Tom Alter spoke at an online socialism conference. He said he never expected his words would cost him his tenured position.

"Without organization, how can anyone expect to overthrow the most bloodthirsty, profit-driven mad organization in the history of the world, that of the U.S. government," Alter said in a video clip from the conference.

After the video was shared on social media, it quickly drew widespread attention and backlash from both Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse. The university fired Alter, stating his comments incited political violence.

Alter, however, maintains his remarks were taken out of context and said he was blindsided by how he learned of his termination.

"I found out through a group text that I had been fired from a Facebook post by the university president, Damphousse," Alter said. "And that's how I found out that I was fired from my tenured history professor position."

He also alleged political pressure played a direct role in the decision.

"The day I was fired, it was Governor Abbott that got on the phone with the university president ordering my firing," Alter said.

Following his termination, Alter filed a lawsuit against the university, claiming his First Amendment free-speech rights were violated. A judge initially granted a temporary restraining order that briefly reinstated him before he was fired a second time.

"This has been like 14 months that my family and I have had to endure this kind of being in limbo," Alter said.

Dig deeper:

The legal battle remains ongoing. According to Alter, the Texas Attorney General’s Office has appealed a ruling that allowed him to sue the university president and seek reinstatement. In the meantime, Alter said he is waiting for the legal process to play out.

Now, with Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa set to take office, Alter is hopeful that new appointments to the Texas State University System Board of Regents could shift the university's direction.

"With a new governor and new Board of Regents coming in, it changes the landscape in higher education, is what the hope is," Alter said.

Alter said his students are the reason he has continued his legal fight, and his case continues to spark debate across the university system.

What they're saying:

On Friday, students addressed the Board of Regents regarding free speech on campus. One student, Claire Lewis, even brought an urn to the meeting to symbolically mourn what she called the "death of academic freedom."

"God, this is heavy. Wait, y'all don't know what's in here," Lewis said during the meeting. "Well, it's a lot to catch you up on in three minutes, but it's the death of academic freedom."

Texas State student Joshua Gutierrez also spoke out in defense of open dialogue on campus.

"A public university should be a place where difficult conversations happen, where ideas are challenged and where students and faculty can explore controversial subjects without fearing viewpoint-based retaliation," Gutierrez said.

The other side:

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the Texas State University System Board of Regents for comment, but has not heard back.