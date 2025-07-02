Austin airport expects thousands of travelers for July 4th weekend

The Brief The Austin airport is expecting a surge of travelers for the Fourth of July Airport officials are asking people to arrive 2-3 hours before their flights leave



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is preparing for more than 30,000 travelers ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Thursday, July 3, is expected to be one of the busiest travel days for the airport.

Austin airport sees holiday travel surge

What they're saying:

"We are expecting about 30,000 passengers to get on a plane here at AUS, and then tomorrow, July 3, we're expecting around 35,000 travelers to depart from AUS," says ABIA Public Information Specialist Samantha Rojas.

The surge in travelers was evident in TSA lines, at ticket counters, and on the route to the airport.

"There was a lot of traffic. I couldn't believe it, I mean, we've seen a lot of traffic down here before. We come all the time to drop our family off, pick them up, drop them off, pick them up, and there's a lot traffic," says Austin resident Justin Lavender.

According to the airport's parking website, the reservation system is currently inactive, and parking is on a first come, first served basis.

"If everything here on-site is full, they can have a plan b, like getting a chair. Or getting dropped off or parking in an off-site facility," says Rojas.

Airport staff recommend double-checking luggage to make sure your bags meet airport guidelines.

"So, don't have anything that they're not supposed to have in their carry-on luggage, like if they have any firearms or if they have any liquids above 3.4 ounces, because that will create delays for them and delays for the people behind the midline," says Rojas.

Lavender also says to also pack your patience.

"People that are traveling don't need to get mad at one another, and they need to just use common sense. Treat everybody like you want to be treated, you know," says Lavender.