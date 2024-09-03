Austin airport has busy Labor Day weekend as major renovations are underway

The brief Austin-Bergstrom International Aiport sees a busy Labor Day weekend Renovations at ABIA are currently underway to help with the growth of Austin



It was a busy weekend on the roads and at the airport as the Labor Day holiday wrapped up. This all comes as major renovations are underway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

"This has been the busiest year so far. And, you know, next year will probably be even busier," said Daniel Armbruster, an AAA Texas spokesperson.

Whether you hit the road or caught a flight, Texans took advantage of the Labor Day holiday weekend. AAA says statewide domestic travel bookings were up 9% this Labor Day compared to last.

"We know that about 90% of those traveling do so by car. About 8 to 9% are going to do so by air. And then another 2% by bus, train or cruise. Cruises were really popular, this Labor Day," said Armbruster.

With the cost for travel down slightly and gas prices down about 50 cents, that makes for a busy travel weekend.

"What this means is it's a good indicator of what we're looking at for the holidays. We saw record travel over the 4th of July, near record travel over Memorial Day, and of course, a very busy Labor Day. So, we see that as an indicator that you're likely going to see a very busy fall and holiday travel coming up," Armbruster said.

This all comes as the ABIA is in the midst of its multi-year Airport Expansion Development and Improvement Program. The project is aimed to meet the current and future needs of the growing region while elevating the experience for passengers.

ABIA Airport Communications Manager, Samatha Haynes previously shared with us, "It's taking a strategic approach at looking at every available square foot we have to see where we can make improvements."

ABIA says the new Concourse B and Connector Tunnel and Arrivals and Departures Hall projects will deeply impact the passenger experience. The project will build 20 gates in a new midfield concourse to meet the level of passenger demand.

It also includes the construction of a new subgrade tunnel that will connect to the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

Passengers say these improvements are needed as Austin continues to grow.

"I think the airport's a little too small for such a big area, but I know they're trying to expand. It is kind of tough to do. And all these people are coming in and out," said traveler Michael Peoples.

A new arrivals and departures hall is also included in the plans. The hall will include more ticketing and check in areas, security checkpoints, concession spaces and baggage claim areas.

"Well, needed," said Peoples.

"I think that would be great. It would help move passengers along faster," said another passenger.

You can follow along as the airport expansion project continues here.