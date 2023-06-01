Suspicious activity at Austin airport now being investigated as deceased person

Austin Bergstrom International Airport temporarily shut down two parking garages and its administrative office Thursday morning after reported suspicious activity.

The Austin Police Department later stated this will be investigated as a deceased person, but that initial information indicates it does not appear to be a homicide.

It happened just after 9 a.m. in the airport's Red Garage.

AUS says based on Austin police's initial investigation, there is no threat to the public.

The garages have since reopened, except for the third floor of the Red Garage.

Terminal and flight operations are normal, but you may want to give yourself some extra time if you're heading to the airport.

