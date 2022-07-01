City-wide adoption event on July 2 celebrates 'weirdo' dogs in Austin shelters

Several Austin area animal shelters are teaming up for a city-wide adoption event this Saturday, July 2.

Austin Animal Center (AAC), Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Humane Society, Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and Georgetown Animal Shelter are all coming together for the ‘Keep Austin Dogs Weird’ adoption event.

AAC says this event is to celebrate the "weirdos," or the dogs that may have some quirks or be seeking a specific type of home.

Each shelter involved has varying hours and adoption fee specials on July 2:

Austin Animal Center

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waiving all adoption fees

Austin Humane Society & Austin Pets Alive!

Open 12-6 p.m.

Waiving fees for dogs over six months old

Georgetown Animal Shelter

Open 12-4 p.m.

Waiving fees for dogs and cats over seven months old

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Open 12-6 p.m.

$4 adoptions for medium and large dogs as well as adult cats

Austin area animal shelters are experiencing critical capacity levels of overcrowding. This leads to displaced animals and even considerations of euthanasia. Adopters and fosters are needed now more than ever.