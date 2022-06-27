Austin-area animal shelters are overcrowded; adoptions and foster care needed

Animal shelters in Central Texas are overcrowded. Five of the largest shelters in the Austin-area are asking the public to help by adopting or fostering a pet.

On July 2, Austin Pets Alive, the Austin Animal Center, Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and Georgetown Animal Shelter will host an adoption event called "Keep Austin Dogs Weird" at all five shelters. Some will be waiving adoption fees.

Shelters officials said they have had to consider euthanasia as an option due to lack of space.

"Our need is greater than before. Animals not only need to be adopted now because of overpopulation but also because of this record-breaking heat that is diminishing the quality of life for animals in shelter," said Stephanie Hayden-Howard, assistant city manager for the city of Austin.

Hayden-Howard said Austin remains the largest and longest running no-kill city in the country.