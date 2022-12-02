$31 adoptions at Austin Animal Center, Austin Pets Alive! all December long

Looking to bring a furry friend home for the holidays? Now may be your opportunity.

All December long, Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! are lowering adoption fees to $31 with a "Home for the Holidays" promotion. Surgery deposits do still apply.

"The holidays are a great time for the Austin community to come together and add to their families. We have so many precious kittens, puppies, cats and dogs just waiting for their turn to find a family," said Stephanie Bilbro, APA!'s director of lifesaving operations. "We hope this adoption special sets us and AAC up for a successful end to 2022 and a fast start going into 2023."

"Our shelters are packed with animals who just want to find a home for the holidays, whether it’s an adoptive or foster home," agreed AAC's adoption supervisor Mary Brown.

Austin Animal Center, located at 7201 Levander Loop, is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for adoptions. For holiday hours, AAC will be closing at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 and will be closed Dec. 24-26.

APA!’s main location at 1156 W Cesar Chavez St. and Tarrytown location at 3118 Windsor Rd. will be closed on Christmas Day. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve hours are 12-4 p.m. All other days, APA! will be open for normal operating hours, 12-6pm.