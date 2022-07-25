Austin Animal Center takes in more than 40 dogs from eviction case

article

The Austin Animal Center took in more than 40 small dogs from an owner.

AAC said the Travis County Constable's Office told them they were going to be issuing a writ of possession for a home and said they believed there were at least 20 dogs inside. They found 40.

The owner surrendered all the dogs to the shelter.

"When we get notified about an impending eviction like this, we have no choice but to find somewhere to put these dogs. We’ve been operating overcapacity for months now, and we’re starting to see an increase in people needing to surrender due to evictions. We really need our community to come out and foster and adopt so that we have open kennels for cases like these," said Don Bland, Chief Animal Services Officer.

The shelter is currently at 142% capacity for all dogs.

More information about fostering or adopting can be found at austinanimalcenter.org.

The shelter is located at 7201 Levander Loop and open for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays by appointment.