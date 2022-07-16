Austin Animal Center hosting late night adoption event

Austin Animal Center (AAC) is keeping its doors open later than usual for a special adoption event on Friday, July 22.

AAC's ‘Adopt Late Night’ event will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All adoption fees will be waived.

AAC has been at critical capacity for months, resulting in overcrowding and displacement. The shelter is holding special adoption events like this one and waiving fees in an effort to get displaced animals into loving, comfortable homes.

If you cannot adopt, AAC is also looking for fosters. Learn more about fostering at bit.ly/fosteraac.

To view adoptable pets, click here.

Austin Animal Shelter is normally open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open for adoptions by appointment only on Sundays.