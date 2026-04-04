Austin weather: Storms, gusty winds expected across Central Texas as cold front moves in

The Brief A cold front will bring scattered storms and gusty winds to Central Texas Saturday. Wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph are possible. Temperatures will drop throughout the day, leading to a cool, windy Easter Sunday.



A cold front moving through Central Texas is expected to bring scattered storms, gusty winds, and a sharp drop in temperatures Saturday, with conditions improving by Easter Sunday.

Austin Saturday Forecast

The primary threats include wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph and the potential for localized flooding.

The approaching cold front is expected to intensify storms as they move eastward late Saturday morning into the afternoon. Residents are advised to remain weather-aware during this period.

Temperatures, which started in the low 70s Saturday morning, are forecast to drop throughout the day, falling into the 50s and 60s by late afternoon. Strong northerly winds, with gusts up to 30 mph, will continue into Sunday.

Easter Sunday forecast

By Saturday evening, rain chances are expected to diminish, leading to a mostly dry but cloudy and breezy Easter Sunday. Morning temperatures will begin in the 50s, with afternoon highs only reaching the 60s.

Austin 7-Day forecast