Georgetown ISD therapy dog named finalist in national competition

The Brief Georgetown ISD's therapy dog finalist in "Hero Pet" national competition Luna Raptor is a certified therapy dog serving students in the district The competition, hosted by Pet Lovers' Choice Awards, benefits the Best Friends Animal Society



Georgetown ISD’s therapy dog is getting national recognition for her heroic work across the school district.

The backstory:

The school district says her impact goes beyond students.

The competition closed earlier this week. The staff at Georgetown ISD are anxiously waiting to get the results back. Regardless on the results they say they are thankful for everyone who voted and hope Luna’s story will help inform the community how therapy dogs help students and adults.

This golden retriever won’t be stealing your snacks but she’ll definitely steal your heart.

Luna Raptor is a certified therapy dog serving students in Georgetown ISD and also works at the Williamson County Juvenile Detention Center. Her handler Tara Stewart says Luna has been a great addition to the team.

What they're saying:

"We've had kids that are disappointed by things that are going outside, you know, whether it's family members that don't come when they say they're going to. And so, we make sure Luna is available. Kids that are nervous about going into court, she can be called over to court. To help with that," says Tara Stewart, Principal at STEP and Director of Education for WCJS.

Luna is trained to provide comfort, attention, and affection. Which is critical when working in the successful transition education program. S.T.E.P. is an alternative education campus for juvenile justice-involved youth with three schools under one roof.

"The environment that we work in can be difficult just by the nature of the facility. It is a detention center for juveniles. And so, there's a lot of uncertainty with what's going to happen to them. They are residential students for the most part. And so, they miss their own animals. They miss hugs and things like that. And so luna is able to provide that for them," says Stewart.

Students in the program can testify to that.

"Like the energy in the room just shifts. And she can sense when somebody's like feeling down. So, like when I would be feeling down, she would just come up to me, and I would feel better immediately. Like she's a great support," says one student.

Luna is a class favorite and one of only twelve national finalists in the "Hero Pets" contest. The competition, hosted by Pet Lovers' Choice Awards, benefits the Best Friends Animal Society.

"This is nice. And just the recognition of what good therapy dogs can do. I think every campus needs a therapy dog. Workplaces need a therapy dogs. Just knowing that you can take that five-minute break and you need and then get up and. Okay, I can keep going now. I think that's worth a lot," says Stewart.

What you can do:

For those who are interested in keep up with all of Luna's adventures you can follow her on Instagram and TikTok at @lunaraptorcgc.