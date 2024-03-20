Austin Animal Center launches Finder to Foster program as shelter hits 'crisis point'

Staff at the Austin Animal Center hope a new program will help alleviate some capacity issues.

The shelter launched the Finder to Foster program after an ordinance change was approved by city council members in February.

In a separate release on Wednesday afternoon, the City of Austin’s Animal Services Office sent out a notice asking the public for help, saying the shelter is at "crisis point."

"Our capacity limit takes into account doubling up dogs in the larger kennels, and half of our nonpublic building that should really be used for court cases, quarantines, owner incarcerations and hospitalizations, etc," said Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland. "Currently we have zero open kennels for any incoming dogs, including emergencies. We just received notification that 12 dogs from a cruelty case are on their way and we need space for them."

On average, the shelter receives 45 to 65 intakes a day, according to Mary Brown, program manager for customer service and volunteer programs.

"In general, just shelter intake wise, about 65% of our animals are stray animals," said Brown.

Prior to the new program, those who found a stray would have to leave it at the shelter for 72 hours even if they were willing to care for it immediately.

"We always had to have animals complete their legal 72-hour strayhold on shelter grounds," said Brown. "It can just add all these extra steps for someone. You have to come to the shelter, you go through the intake process, you drop the animal off."

It also means that an animal is taking up kennel space during that time period.

With the Finder to Foster program, after registering a stray animal with the shelter and getting them the necessary medical care, the 72-hour hold can start in the comfort of the finder's own home.

"We can save that kennel space for those high priority emergency cases that really need us," said Brown. "And then stray animals can be in their area where they likely got out close to their home, and it gives the animals a chance to be able to find their owners with the person that found the animal."

According to online data, intake capacity for small dogs and medium to large dogs are both in the "emergencies only" zone.

"Our main challenge is with our medium to large dog population," said Brown.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, AAC was housing 299 medium to large dogs. The capacity limit is 272, according to the Animal Services Office.

According to AAC, along with committing to keeping the animal for a minimum of 30 days, finders willing to participate in the Finder to Foster program must meet the following requirements:

Live within one hour of the shelter since veterinary care is provided onsite

Commit to helping reunite the animal with the owner

Provide food and supplies for the foster pet

Have up-to-date rabies vaccinations for all animals already living in their home

Access e-mail regularly and provide transportation to and from AAC

Follow all policies and procedures of the AAC Foster Program

Brown also noted that when it comes to general intake, even if the shelter is at capacity, they can and want to help in other ways.

"We have options available for you," said Brown. "We have medical vouchers and other financial assistance we can provide for people that are willing to keep animals. We microchip for free. There are lots of things that we can provide."

Currently, all adoption fees are waived and AAC is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.