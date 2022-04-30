Austin Animal Center celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day April 30

Austin Animal Center is celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day by waiving all adoption fees on Saturday, April 30.

As of Thursday, the center says it has 359 dogs and 126 cats onsite, and the shelter is operating at 112% capacity for medium and large dogs.

"National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is celebrated across the nation and highlights the millions of homeless animals in shelters waiting to be adopted," said AAC marketing and communication manager Kelsey Cler. "After an initial spike at the beginning of the pandemic, adoption rates over the past two years have decreased for many shelters in the US, so this is a great opportunity to shine a light on the need."

The Center at 7201 Levander Loop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday for the fee-waived event.

Advertisement

Adoptable pets can be viewed online.