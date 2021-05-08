Austin Animal Center opens for no appointment adoptions

Austin Animal Center says May 6 through May 9 it is offering adoptions with no appointment needed.

AAC says intake will continue by appointment only. No walk-up intakes will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, call 311.

The center is located at 7201 Levander Loop Bldg. A in Austin.

(Austin Animal Center )

View AAC's stray intake process.

To schedule an adoption appointment, please visit the center's adoption page.

Austin Animal Center says "If your pet is at the shelter, or you think they might be, please call our Reclaim Hotline at 512-978-0556 or email animal.reclaim@austintexas.gov (hotline is answered daily between 11am-7pm)."

