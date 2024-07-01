Austin Animal Center to temporarily close intakes due to 'critical capacity issues'

The Austin Animal Center (AAC) will temporarily close intakes starting on Tuesday, July 2.

AAC said the temporary closing is due to critical capacity issues with more animals coming in than going out. Intake is now restricted to emergencies only, which includes animals that have life-threatening injury or illness, or animals that present a clear public safety risk.

Each situation will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

"Between June 24 and June 26, we took in 149 dogs and cats and only 124 left during that same time frame," said Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland. "This has been an ongoing pattern that has led to us having more animals than we have kennels. We started this morning with 24 dogs and 5 cats without an appropriate kennel."

Residents who need help with an injured animal should now take the following steps:

Call 311, advise them that you need assistance with a sick or injured animal and ask to speak with an Animal Protection Officer.

Wait for the Animal Protection Officer to pick up the animal. Do not bring the animal to the shelter.

If you have found a loose pet that is not injured, please visit AAC’s Lost and Found Pet website for guidance.

AAC said intake will reopen whenever there is more space available for animals.

For more information on fostering and adopting, visit austinanimalcenter.org.

AAC is open for adoption and reclaim Monday through Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm. All adoption fees are currently waived.