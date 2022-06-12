Austin Animal Center waiving all adoption fees for 13th annual KittyPalooza

Austin Animal Center is throwing an adoption party event, the 13th annual KittyPalooza, on Saturday, June 25.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature a meet & greet with adoptable kittens in AAC's mobile adoption vehicle.

All other ready-to-go kittens and cats in the shelter will be available for adoption from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All adoption fees will be waived for all shelter animals. AAC says all cats and dogs will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

