Austin Animal Services Office launches public dashboard

The Austin Animal Services Office (ASO) says it is launching a public dashboard to provide easy access to performance and measurement data including the number of animals impounded and adopted.

Currently, ASO’s data is only available on the City of Austin Data Portal, says the office. The main goal of the new dashboard is to create greater transparency in a format that is easier to use.

The dashboard will be rolled out in phases and the initial phase will consist of the reports currently on the City of Austin Data Portal. Meanwhile, ASO says that staff will continue to work in coordination with IT to fine tune the remaining data.

You can view the new dashboard here.

The first phase of the new dashboard includes:

Intakes by animal

Animals adopted

Animals returned to owner

Animals euthanized

Total live release rates

Foster program

Animal vaccinations

Spayed/Neutered at shelter

Animal deaths in shelter/foster care

Animals transferred to rescue organizations

Animals lost, stolen, or missing

SNR program

Intact animals adopted/returned to owner

Reporting definitions

After all of the phases are completed, the ASO says the dashboard will meet all the reporting requirements in City Ordinance No. 20191017-025 and will provide additional dashboard numbers for:

Animals over four weeks of age that received vaccinations

Amount of money paid to third-party providers of services to the City-operated animal shelter for emergency medical treatment

Number of animals spayed or neutered at the shelter

Number of animals spayed or neutered outside the shelter

Number of animals that died in the shelter or within the shelter’s foster program

Number of animals transferred to a rescue organization

The City-operated animal shelters live release rate goal

Number of cats released under the animal shelter’s shelter-neuter-return program

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter