Austin anti-ICE protests: 3 arrested for defacing downtown hotel, parking garage, resisting arrest

The Brief 3 arrested on Monday night for defacing a hotel, parking garage Trio was part of the Austin anti-ICE protests



New details have been released regarding the arrest of three people at the anti-ICE protests in downtown Austin on Monday.

New details

What we know:

Court documents reveal that a DPS agent working undercover was monitoring the protest and, alongside other agents, saw three people in the crowd pull out spray cans and start to deface the Omni Hotel on San Jacinto Street.

The group then went across 8th Street and defaced a parking garage at the intersection of 8th and San Jacinto. DPS says the cost to repair the damage has been estimated to be over $2,500.

Court documents later state that around 8:30 p.m., APD "announced the protest was completed, and all protesters were directed to clear the streets and stay on the sidewalks." DPS says that the trio and other protesters refused to obey and instead disrupted the flow of traffic downtown.

DPS agents followed the trio, and "once the opportunity to effect an arrest of the three individuals presented itself," attempted to take them into custody.

The three tried to run, and then tried to obstruct their detention by flailing and jerking their arms and disobeying orders.

The three were arrested and taken to the Travis County Jail without incident.

The charges

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Zakk Bonham (Texas DPS)

The affidavit identifies the trio as 22-year-old Zakk Wylde Bonham, 23-year-old Alvin Jarrett Talley, and 21-year-old Luis Geraldo Davila.

Each of them is now facing one count of riot, one count of state jail felony criminal mischief (between $2500 and $30,000) and one count of resisting arrest.

As of June 11, the three are no longer in the Travis County jail.

The trio is all set to appear in court on July 1.

Dig deeper:

The trio were just some of the arrests by Austin police and Texas DPS on Monday night.

APD arrested eight people:

Conor Williams, charged with criminal mischief

Abigail Pore, charged with criminal mischief

Alexandra Haddix, charged with failure to obey a lawful order

Cody Bates, charged with harassment of a public servant

Edgar Tovar, charged with reckless driving

Shaneal Harun, charged with riot and resisting arrest

Margarito Perez Montalvo, charged with interference with public duties and resisting arrest

Hayden Perez, charged with failure to obey a lawful order and harassment of a public servant

DPS also arrested two other people: Hiram Gilberto Garcia for resisting arrest and William Haraway for assault by contact and public intoxication.