Austin-area communities gather for 25th anniversary 9/11 tributes, tower climbs, and fundraisers

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The Brief First responders and community members across Central Texas are gathering this week to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Tributes include traditional bell-ringing and wreath-laying ceremonies at historic Austin landmarks, alongside multi-faith memorial services. Multiple physical challenges—such as stair climbs at COTA and Mt. Bonnell and a Lake Austin paddle challenge—will raise funds for first responder mental health services.



First responders, fitness enthusiasts, and community members across Central Texas will gather across the Austin area this week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Commemorative activities span several Central Texas communities, featuring traditional ringing of the bells, multi-faith worship, athletic stair climbs, and charity paddleboard challenges.

9/11 events in Austin for 2026

The morning’s solemn ceremonies and formal remembrance services include:

Austin Firefighters' Association Service: Local first responders will gather for their annual memorial service at the historic Local first responders will gather for their annual memorial service at the historic Buford Tower & Kitchens Memorial Chimes along Lady Bird Lake (201 W. Cesar Chavez St.). The morning ceremony features a tolling of the bells and a formal wreath-laying ceremony. The event begins at 7:30 a.m.

Texas State Cemetery Tribute: The public can pay respects at the dedicated Texas State Cemetery 9/11 Memorial in Austin. The permanent site features a sign marking "9:03 AM"—the exact time United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower—and rusted steel beams recovered from the World Trade Center ruins.

Service of Remembrance (Cedar Creek): A multi-faith service focusing on prayers, connection, and healing will take place Sunday, Sept. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Eloise Woods Natural Burial Park (115 North Side Lane, Cedar Creek). Led by a cantorial soloist, attendees are asked to bring a camping chair.

Local organizations are also hosting active physical tributes to honor the steps taken by first responders:

9/11 Memorial Tower Climb at COTA: Co-hosted by the Co-hosted by the Travis County Sheriff's Office and the Samaritan Center, this event takes place Friday, Sept. 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Circuit of the Americas Observation Tower (9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., Del Valle). Participants will ascend the 419 stairs of the 25-story tower, with four to five full trips representing the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Proceeds benefit mental health services for veterans and first responders.

Austin Fitness Community Mt. Bonnell Stair Climb: Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 , from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Mount Bonnell, this informal community challenge invites participants to complete 22 total up-and-down climbs to match the 2,200 steps of the Twin Towers. Hydration is provided for participants.

AFD Pleasant Valley Stair Climb: Organized by the Central Texas Public Safety Commission, this traditional fire department climb takes place Friday, Sept. 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Austin Fire Department Pleasant Valley Training Center, oriented primarily around local first responders.

Community fundraising efforts will also take to the water:

9/11 Paddle Fundraiser (Lake Austin): Taking place Friday, Sept. 11, starting at 12:00 p.m. at the Steiner Ranch Lake Club (12300 River Bend, Austin), this family-friendly event features an 11-mile paddle challenge, food, and raffles. Stand-up paddleboards are provided, with an event goal of raising $11,000 for local first responder mental health retreats.