Round Rock murder believed to be random act; man arrested: sheriff

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The Brief Williamson County law enforcement arrests suspect in Round Rock murder WCSO released a photo of the suspect to the public Monday Investigators believe this to be a random act



Williamson County law enforcement has arrested a man in connection with a murder Monday in a Round Rock subdivision.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 found dead in Round Rock; suspect at large: WCSO

What we know:

26-year-old Benedict Ogbodiegwu of Round Rock was identified and taken into custody late Monday night. He's been charged with first-degree murder.

At around 11 a.m. Sept. 7, Williamson County sheriff's deputies responded to the 2400 block of Chandler Creek Boulevard, near Double File Trail Elementary School, for a report about an injured person.

When EMS arrived, they determined the person was dead and WCSO classified the incident as a homicide.

WCSO released a photo of the suspect to the public, describing him as a Black man with short dreadlocks and frosted tips.

WCSO says that preliminary evidence and information developed so far has led investigators to believe the attack was random and that the victim and suspect did not know each other.

What we don't know:

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office still has not identified the victim or how they died.

What's next:

Ogbodiegwu is in the Williamson County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

WCSO says the investigation is ongoing.