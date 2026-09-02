This Texas airport just one of four in first-ever Southwest Airlines lounge network

The Brief Southwest Airlines launching own lounge network beginning late next year Network will have four lounges to start, with one housed in Austin-Bergstrom Network is in partnership with Chase, which will issue a new Rapid Rewards credit card for lounge access



Southwest Airlines is launching its own lounge network, and Austin-Bergstrom is just one of four airports in the nation to be part of it first.

The airline announced the collaboration with Chase on Sept. 2.

Big picture view:

Southwest says construction has begun on its first four lounges, with an expected opening date in late 2027.

The lounges will be located at:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Daniel K. Inouye (Honolulu) International Airport

Nashville International Airport

The lounges will be accessible using a new, premium Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card issued by Chase.

AUS says that its lounge will be located in the West Infill Mezzanine across from Gate 22.

What they're saying:

"Southwest Airlines has built one of the most trusted brands in travel by delivering authentic Hospitality that Customers value. Our lounges will be a natural extension of that experience, offering Customers a place to relax and experience the Southwest brand in a new way," said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer & Brand Officer at Southwest Airlines. "The introduction of a lounge network represents a strategic investment in Rapid Rewards and deepens our 30-year partnership with Chase."

Ghizlane Badawi, Austin-Bergstrom's chief executive officer, said in a statement:

"We couldn’t be more excited that Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has been selected as the home of one of Southwest Airlines’ first-ever airport lounges.

"Southwest has been a longstanding and valued partner to AUS and the Central Texas community, and this investment marks an exciting new chapter in that relationship. Bringing a premium lounge experience to Austin with sophisticated design, locally inspired dining, and elevated amenities reflects Southwest’s continued commitment to our market and to enhancing the passenger journey.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Southwest as they introduce this new experience and help shape the future of travel, starting right here at AUS."

What's next:

Southwest says it plans to open at least seven more lounges over the next several years across high-demand and leisure business markets.