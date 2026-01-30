Austin-area lawmakers clash on party lines over ICE protests

The Brief Travis County Democrats rallied in Austin, condemning ICE operations and calling them unlawful. Local officials warned they may prosecute federal agents, while offering no specific evidence. Republicans pushed back, saying protests obstruct law enforcement and immigration laws must be enforced.



Travis County Democrats gathered Friday morning at Festival Beach park to send a clear message.

Democrats rallied to condemn increased immigration enforcement, while Republicans argue that protests hinder officials as they do their jobs.

Travis County leaders on ICE protests

A group of county and city officials from the Democrat party claimed members of the Latino community in Austin are living in fear as the ICE operations ramp up in the area.

The leaders voiced support for protestors in Minnesota and said federal agents were secret police for Donald Trump. District Attorney Jose Garza spoke about joining a coalition of prosecutors that promised to prosecute ice agents.

What they're saying:

"Federal officials who engage in unlawful conduct in this county will be prosecuted and held accountable by this community," said Garza.

Garza did not cite what potential laws could be broken, prompting his action. But Austin City Council member Jose Velasquez made an accusation that sounded like kidnapping.

"Here in Austin, kids are getting picked up on their way to school. On their way to school," said Velasquez.

Those arrests, according to U.S. Rep. Greg Casar (D-Austin), happened on Cameron Road. No documentation was provided during the event.

"And so that's why we're here to say, hell no to the lawlessness, hell no the chaos, and if ICE funding comes back to the House, I'm a hell no on the House floor once again," said Casar.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Houston, responded to the ICE Protests that have been going on for the past several weeks.

"This is kind of where the left and where the Democrats are these days. They don't want any enforcement of our immigration laws," said Cornyn.

In an interview with FOX 4's Steven Dial, Cornyn said confrontations between protestors and federal agents can be avoided. He suggested sanctuary states and cities honor ICE detainers.

"And so, there isn't a necessity for ICE to do these sort of raids, which has provoked so much of this tension and confusion. So I think we cannot back down from enforcing our immigration laws," said Cornyn.

Recent Austin ICE protests

The backstory:

Earlier this month, a crowd of ICE protestors in Austin had to be to be dispersed. This week, in South Texas, protestors clashed with authorities at an ice detention facility.

In a recent social media post, the sheriff of Guadalupe County warned that, "interference with lawful law enforcement operations will result in arrest and prosecution." Sheriff Joshua Ray was responding to how a group of ICE protestors mistook his deputies for federal agents.

"We're seeing rogue people that are blocking and are obstructing justice by the federal government and is completely unacceptable," said U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Houston).

Hunt recently spoke to FOX 7 about the ongoing ICE protests. He suggested the ICE protestors could take a different approach.

"If you don't like what's going on in your community, you don't obstruct the federal government. You change the politicians and then change the laws," said Hunt.

Trying to change the law is a big reason behind the ice protest rallies. Democrats are hoping the immigration enforcement fight will carry into the November mid-term elections.