Austin area vaccine providers overwhelmed with phone calls

Already more than 10,200 people in Travis County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Because there is a limited supply, so far only healthcare workers, first responders, people over 65 and those in long-term care facilities have had access to it.

People in those groups have been lining up at pharmacies, health clinics, and hospitals hoping they can get their first shot at a way out of the pandemic.

"Huge demand, especially this morning. We received over 100 calls in a 15-minute span, right when our phone lines opened," said James Cong, director of business development at Tarrytown Pharmacy.

As of Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced providers could move on to phase 1B of vaccine distribution. Meaning they can now include those over 65 or over 16 with underlying conditions.

"I think the most important thing is to get the vaccine out as soon as possible. We're trying to do our best to prioritize those that are most at risk, based on the local health department and the CDC guidelines," said Dr. Anas Daghestani, CEO of Austin Regional Clinic.

However, the supply at all of these locations is going fast.

"We just ran out today, actually," Cong said.

A spokesperson for H-E-B pharmacies said the pharmacies "…will continue to move into vaccinating people in Phase 1B when we receive more allocation of Covid-19 vaccine from the state of Texas…"

While a statement from the Williamson County and Cities Health District reads in part, "…WCCHD administered all of the 900 doses we received, we do not know if we’ll be getting another shipment to offer to 1B or others until the State notifies us."

None of the vaccine providers are accepting walk-ins right now.

Austin Regional Clinic, as well as pharmacies, said phone lines are currently overloaded with people asking about their opportunity to get it. Every location FOX 7 Austin spoke to said the best thing to do is go to their website and fill out a vaccine request. That way the pharmacy, clinic or healthcare provider can contact people when they are able to get the shot.

However, it's important to remember the process may take months before there are enough vaccines for everyone.

"Once we get enough vaccine, and we feel comfortable that we're done in our commitment to first responders, health care workers and 65 and older, when we start looking at 18 to 64, we're probably going to go look at some of the health conditions or risks," Dagheestani said.

