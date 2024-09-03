Austin game room robbery suspects arrested

The brief Two men were arrested for robbing several game rooms across Austin



Austin police arrested two men accused of robbing several game rooms across the city.

Isiah Turner, 28, was booked late last month.

According to the affidavit, police connected Turner with at least five armed robberies since June.

Isiah Turner, 28

In several cases, they say Turner had a gun and was accompanied by his cousin, Daniel Wright, who is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Some of the businesses that were hit include: the High Octane Game Room, StDigitel Austin on Cameron, and Hidden Treasures on US 290.

Turner is being held in the Travis County Jail on more than $350,000 bond.