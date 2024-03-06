Austin-based Rooster Teeth shutting down after 21 years

Rooster Teeth, the Austin-based media and production company behind the long-running web series Red vs. Blue, is shutting down after over two decades.

Rooster Teeth's shut down was announced on Wednesday, March 6. The studio's website says the company announced its shutdown to employees during the company's All Hands meeting.

The company's general manager, Jordan Levin, released a memo regarding the shutdown on Wednesday, saying parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is shutting down the company due to "challenges facing digital media resulting from fundamental shifts in consumer behavior and monetization across platforms, advertising, and patronage."

According to the memo, the company's podcast network, the Roost Podcast Network, will continue operating outside the shutdown.

Rooster Teeth was founded in 2003, making a name for itself by creating content focused on animation, comedy and gaming.