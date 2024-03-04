Austin Spring Festival Season: What you need to know

City leaders held a news conference to talk about what you need to know ahead of Austin's Spring Festival Season.

South By Southwest runs from March 8 to March 16 this year, Rodeo Austin runs from March 8 to 23, NASCAR runs from March 22 to 24, and Texas Relays run from March 27 to March 30.

Plus, there's Kite Fest and Moontower Comedy Festival in April.

At the news conference, Mayor Kirk Watson was joined by leaders from Austin Center for Events, Austin Police Department, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Transportation and Public Works Department, and CapMetro.

They each talked about what each of their departments are doing to prepare for the influx of visitors to the city.