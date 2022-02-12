Austin-based SaferMe adds former BuildFax CEO to Board of Directors

An Austin-based contact tracing startup has announced that it has added former BuildFax CEO and founder Holly Tachovsky to its Board of Directors. SaferMe founder and CEO Clint van Marrewijk said in a news release that Tachovsky "brings a wealth of experience scaling a US-focused business and managing a high growth technology product."

"I’m inspired by SaferMe’s vision to create an effective contact tracing solution that protects workers’ health and safety while also maintaining employee privacy," says Tachovsky. "This game-changing solution will be critical to supporting businesses in navigating the evolving workplace as well as addressing the many operational challenges and supply chain constraints caused by unexpected shutdowns."

In her previous role, Tachovsky established a new class of property data by creating value-driving insights for some of the world’s largest insurance providers, hedge funds, and risk analytics companies. Under Tachovsky’s leadership, BuildFax grew from a startup to a high-growth market leader before being sold to Verisk in 2019, where she served as Chief Innovation Officer until December 2021.

SaferMe was founded in Wellington, New Zealand, and is a digital contract tracing solution designed for businesses that harnesses Bluetooth-powered wearable and mobile app technology to protect employees’ health and safety while maintaining their privacy. Chosen by the New Zealand government to provide contact tracing to businesses through the MBIE Covid-19 Response Fund, SaferMe now operates globally in over 30 countries.

The company opened its first US-based office in Austin, Texas in 2020.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter