Austin Beerworks, Kaiju Cut and Sew team up for Stop AAPI Hate beer

Two local Austin businesses have teamed up to promote "Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate" by creating a new beer. The new release from Austin Beerworks and Kaiju Cut and Sew is called Eastern Philosophy, a Kaiju Brew. The beer will be released at an event on January 30 at the brewery celebrating Asian culture and the Lunar New Year.

The beer is 7.5% ABV and is a Jasmine Dragon Pearl Tea-Infused strong lager and is made to be poured over ice. It comes from the minds of Kaiju Cut and Sew's Chris Gomez and Austin Beerworks Director of Brewing and co-founder Will Golden. The beer can's artwork and design were done by Alana Louise and features Alana's grandmother and Gomez's mother.

Gomez and Golden say the beer and the event are also about raising awareness about anti-Asian hate amid the pandemic. The event will feature exclusive bags and goods, Austin Beerworks mech, a dragon/lion dance, and more.

Austin Beerworks has been brewing beer in Austin since 2011 and Kaiju Cut and Sew makes handmade custom bags & minimalist wares showcasing Japanese fabrics & ethically sourced leather.

Get more details about the event here.

